Saturday, October 15, 2022
Crime
Murfreesboro Police Department
Rutherford County Sheriff's Office
Schools
Riverdale High School

Detectives Investigate Shooting at Riverdale/Oakland Football Game

Andrea Hinds
Andrea Hinds
The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Department is actively investigating a shooting that occurred at Riverdale High School on Friday night.

The shooting happened in the Riverdale High School parking lot during the Riverdale/Oakland Friday night football game, Detective Sgt Ty Downing said in a press release.

Officials confirm no one was injured during the incident.

The victim’s vehicle sustained damage during the shooting in the annex parking lot.

School resource officers, extra patrol deputies and the Sheriff’s Mounted Patrol Unit provided extra security at the game. Some officers immediately responded to the shooting scene. Murfreesboro Police also responded to the call.

Detective Austin Mobbs is leading the investigation. No other details are available at this time.

Spokesman James Evans of Rutherford County Schools said, “We are working alongside the Sheriff’s Office and will keep parents informed as the investigation progresses.”

Andrea Hinds
Andrea Hinds
Andrea is a “unicorn,” born and raised in Nashville, Tennessee. With a passion for words and story telling, she enjoys bringing stories to the Middle Tennessee community.
