2022 Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – Week 5

Middle Tennessee high school football week five is upon us and we have your complete schedule here.

The schedule below comes from TSSAA and features the nine following Source counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson. All games will be played on September 16th unless otherwise noted.

Cheatham

Cheatham Co. at Fairview

Harpeth at East Robertson

White House Heritage at Sycamore

Davidson

Antioch at Smyrna

Cane Ridge at LaVergne

Montgomery Central at Glencliff

Hillsboro at Green Hill

Hillwood at Marshall Co.

Wilson Central at Hunters Lane

Maplewood at Stratford

McGavock at Dickson Co.

CPA at Goodpasture

MBA at Father Ryan

FRA at Lipscomb Academy

Ensworth at MUS

Dickson

Creek Wood at Tullahoma

Maury

Columbia at Nolensville

Loretto at Mt. Pleasant

Spring Hill at Lincoln Co.

Robertson

Springfield at Kenwood

Jo Byrns at Clay Co. (Thu)

Rutherford

Blackman at Stewarts Creek

Tennessee Heat, TN at Eagleville

Trinity Christian at MTCS

Oakland at Siegel

Riverdale at Rockvale

Sumner

Beech at Clarksville

Gallatin at Hendersonville

Portland at Clarksville Northeast

Westmoreland at Trousdale Co.

Waverly at White House

Baylor at Pope John Paul

Wilson

Whites Creek at Watertown

White Co. at Mt. Juliet

Lebanon at Coffee Co.

Columbia Academy at DCA

Williamson

Brentwood Academy at St. Benedict

BGA at Davidson Academy

Brentwood at Ravenwood

Summit at Centennial

Independence at Franklin

Franklin Grace at Mt. Juliet Christian (Thu)

Franklin Co. at Page

