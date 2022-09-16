2022 Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – Week 5

Middle Tennessee high school football week five is upon us and we have your complete schedule here.
The schedule below comes from TSSAA and features the nine following Source counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson. All games will be played on September 16th unless otherwise noted.
Cheatham
Cheatham Co. at Fairview
Harpeth at East Robertson
White House Heritage at Sycamore
Davidson
Antioch at Smyrna
Cane Ridge at LaVergne
Montgomery Central at Glencliff
Hillsboro at Green Hill
Hillwood at Marshall Co.
Wilson Central at Hunters Lane
Maplewood at Stratford
McGavock at Dickson Co.
CPA at Goodpasture
MBA at Father Ryan
FRA at Lipscomb Academy
Ensworth at MUS
Dickson
Creek Wood at Tullahoma
McGavock at Dickson Co
Maury
Columbia at Nolensville
Loretto at Mt. Pleasant
Spring Hill at Lincoln Co.
Robertson
White House Heritage at Sycamore
Springfield at Kenwood
Jo Byrns at Clay Co. (Thu)
Harpeth at East Robertson
Rutherford
Blackman at Stewarts Creek
Tennessee Heat, TN at Eagleville
Cane Ridge at LaVergne
Trinity Christian at MTCS
Oakland at Siegel
Riverdale at Rockvale
Antioch at Smyrna
Sumner
Beech at Clarksville
Gallatin at Hendersonville
Portland at Clarksville Northeast
Westmoreland at Trousdale Co.
Waverly at White House
Baylor at Pope John Paul
Wilson
Wilson Central at Hunters Lane
Whites Creek at Watertown
White Co. at Mt. Juliet
Lebanon at Coffee Co.
Hillsboro at Green Hill
Columbia Academy at DCA
Williamson
Brentwood Academy at St. Benedict
BGA at Davidson Academy
Brentwood at Ravenwood
Summit at Centennial
Independence at Franklin
Franklin Grace at Mt. Juliet Christian (Thu)
Columbia at Nolensville
Franklin Co. at Page
