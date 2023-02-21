15 Tidbits About Mardi Gras That You Might Not Know

Tuesday, February 21, 2023 marks the last day before the beginning of Lent with the celebration of Mardi Gras. It is a time when revelers “laissez les bon temps rouler” (pronounced lay-say le bon tom roo-lay), “let the good times roll.” It is a day of feasting before the austerity of the 40 days that lead up to Easter.

With origins that can be traced back to Ancient Rome, Lent slowly developed within the Catholic Church during the Middle Ages. Now, it is an important religious observance for all Christians to observe and commemorate the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Before the abstentions of Lent, however, Mardi Gras offers feasting and wild celebrations, not only in New Orleans and other cities nearby in the United States, but it is celebrated in places around the world.

There are many stories about the antics of revelers in places like Rio de Janeiro, where there is dancing in the streets for a week – all day and long into the night.

Here are 15 bits of information about the often-outrageous holiday.