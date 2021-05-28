10 Things to Do Memorial Day Weekend

Looking for something to do this Memorial Weekend? Check out our list of ideas.
1Family Fun at the Soundwaves Waterpark
Sound Waves, 2800 Opryland Drive, Nashville
The latest addition to the Opryland Resort is the 111,000 square foot SoundWaves water park featuring water rides, cabana rentals and even an arcade. This will bring joy to the entire family as you play and bond over the long weekend.
Find more information here.
2Nashville KOA Resort
2626 Music Valley Drive, Nashville
The best of Nashville glamping, the Nashville KOA Resort will leave your family with memories to last a lifetime. Bring your own tent or RV or stay in one of the many cabin options that feature electricity, beds and even private bathrooms while you enjoy the best of the local outdoor world.
Find more information here.
3Take a Roadtrip
Head to a nearby city for a day or the weekend to experience new foods, things to do and scenery. Take a look at these Tennessee State Parks road trip ideas that includes information for visiting Gatlinburg and Chattanooga.
4Visit Cheekwood’s Nature POP! Experience
Sean Kenney’s Nature POP! Experience is an incredible display of art and creativity. It features 38 sculptures made from 800,000 LEGO® bricks. This experience is great for all ages to enjoy and will inspire the artist in you.
Find more information here.
5Tennessee Renaissance Festival
May 29, 30, plus Memorial Day, May 31, 10am – 6:00pm
2124 New Castle Road, Arrington
It’s the last weekend for the Tennessee Renaissance Festival in Arrington. You can visit Castle Gwynn gardens & grounds, shop the village marketplace with its array of items from silks to swords and gems to jewels and enjoy man-powered rides, games of skill, food and beverages, and so much more.
Find more information here.
6Murfreesboro 13th Annual Healing Field®
May 29 through May 31, 2021
Located at the field “next to” First United Methodist Church
265 West Thompson Lane
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
https://www.healingfield.org/event/murfreesborotn21/
Exchange Club of Murfreesboro created this event to bring the community together with a patriotic tribute to fallen warriors and other heroes. It is a display of 800 flags, each one representing a single individual and telling their story. Flags may be sponsored to honor Fallen Service Men and Women, First Responders, Child Abuse Prevention, Essential Workers, Veterans, COVID 19 Victims and all who need healing.
As their website says, “Americans meet the challenges of history and overcome hardships becoming stronger. That is just who we are. The United States flag represents our solidarity in creating a brighter tomorrow and uniting us all.”
A gift to the community, this moving display is made possible through donations, sponsorships and the efforts of many dedicated volunteers. The display is open to all without charge.
7Smyrna Memorial Day Ceremony
Monday, May 31, 2021
11:00 a.m.
Captain Jeff Kuss USMC Memorial
Lee Victory Recreational Park
110 Sam Ridley Parkway East
Smyrna, Tennessee
Annually this event honors the men and women who have given their lives to keep this nation free. Remarks will be made by Lt. General Keith Huber.
8Visit a Historic Site
Memorial Day is a sacred day when the United States celebrates the people who died while serving in our country’s armed forces.
Honor Memorial Day by visiting a local historic site, such as Stones River National Cemetery in Murfreesboro or head to Nashville and see The World War II Memorial. These are just a few options. Click here to read our list of suggested historic sites to visit. These places will educate, inform and help you to reflect on our nation’s history this Memorial Day.
9Ryman Auditorium Community Day
116 5th Avenue North, Nashville
Sunday, May 30, 9 am – 4 pm
Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium announced its annual Ryman Community Day will take place Sunday, May 30, a day when Tennessee residents are invited to experience the Ryman’s daytime tour experience free of charge. Presented by PNC Bank and supporting partners Farm Bureau Health Plans, Hiller, and Nissan, complimentary self-guided tours will be available from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. with the presentation of a valid Tennessee state ID at the Ryman box office.
10Mule Fest 2021
Friday, May 28 – Saturday, May 29
Downtown Columbia
Check out the First Annual Maury County Mulefest. It begins Friday, May 28th at 6 pm with a free concert by Trace Adkins. Then on Saturday, May 29th there will be Food, Live Music, Local Artists, Military Tributes, a hometown parade, pageant, community fellowship, and more.