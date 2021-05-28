10 Things to Do Memorial Day Weekend

6 Murfreesboro 13th Annual Healing Field®

May 29 through May 31, 2021

Located at the field “next to” First United Methodist Church

265 West Thompson Lane

Murfreesboro, Tennessee

https://www.healingfield.org/event/murfreesborotn21/

Exchange Club of Murfreesboro created this event to bring the community together with a patriotic tribute to fallen warriors and other heroes. It is a display of 800 flags, each one representing a single individual and telling their story. Flags may be sponsored to honor Fallen Service Men and Women, First Responders, Child Abuse Prevention, Essential Workers, Veterans, COVID 19 Victims and all who need healing.

As their website says, “Americans meet the challenges of history and overcome hardships becoming stronger. That is just who we are. The United States flag represents our solidarity in creating a brighter tomorrow and uniting us all.”

A gift to the community, this moving display is made possible through donations, sponsorships and the efforts of many dedicated volunteers. The display is open to all without charge.