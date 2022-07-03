If you are trying to make your plans for Fourth of July weekend, here is a list of events across the area. Grab your family and friends and enjoy an Independence Day celebration, fireworks, a Sounds game or maybe even a Hot Chicken Festival.
1City of Brentwood Independence Day Celebration
July 4th, 5 pm – 10 pm
Crockett Park, 1500 Volunteer Parkway, Brentwood
The City of Brentwood invites you to attend the 34th Annual Independence Day Celebration at the Eddy Arnold Amphitheater in Crockett Park from 5pm to 10 pm on Monday July 4, 2022.
The celebration, “Red, White and Boom in Brentwood” will feature The Smoking Section as the evening’s live music. Food trucks will begin serving food at 5pm, with music starting at 7pm and fireworks at 9pm. Admission is free.
2Franklin on the Fourth
July 4th, 10 am – 6 pm
Downtown Square Franklin, Franklin
Franklin on the Fourth celebration on the square happening Monday, July 4th in Franklin, TN and sponsored by the Franklin Lions Club. Festivities begin at 10:00 a.m. with music, food and craft vendors, antique cars, and much more. The event will also feature a Children’s Patriotic Parade at 5:00 p.m, line-up for the parade begins at 4:45, to register go to the Lions Club Booth on the square at the event. There will be prizes for best costume and decorated bikes and wagons. Pets are welcome.
3Celebration Under the Stars, Murfreesboro
July 4, 2021
Gates Open: 4:00 p.m. Events Begin: 7:30 p.m.
Fountains at Gateway
1500 Medical Center Parkway, Murfreesboro
Additional Information: www.MurfreesboroParks.com and on Facebook.
FREE
Sponsored by Middle Tennessee Electric, for the third year the skies over The Fountains will light up with a firework display by Pyro Shows in celebration of the 4th of July. The event will include food trucks and family activities. The events will begin at 4 p.m. on the grassy area.
The community is encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets for picnicking.
Live music featuring The Pilots will begin at 7:00 p.m. on the Fountains Stage. The Pilots perform a broad range of tunes from the 1950’s through the 2000’s, from classic rock to R&B to the blues.
The fireworks display by Pyro Shows will light up the sky beginning at 9:00 p.m. For safety purposes, pets, alcoholic beverages, cooking grills and personal fireworks or sparklers are not permitted on the celebration site.
“Pyro Shows will set off the fireworks from the field near the fire hall on Medical Center Parkway,” said Rachel Singer, Assistant Director of Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation Department. “The fireworks should be visible for approximately half a mile, depending on how cloudy the sky is that night, and any obstructions such as buildings and trees.”
Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation coordinates the event with help from the City of Murfreesboro, Murfreesboro Police Department, and Murfreesboro Fire and Rescue Department.
4Nolensville Star Spangled Celebration
July 2, 6 pm
Nolensville High School, 1600 Summerlyn Drive, Nolensville
It’s the 10th Anniversary of the Star Spangled Celebration. It has become one of the premier event of Nolensville and the surrounding area for July 4th festivities. There will be music, family games, inflatables, a food court, and fireworks.
5Smyrna Independence Day Celebration
July 1, 2022
Events Begin: 5:00 p.m. Fireworks: Dusk
Lee Victory Recreation Park
110 Sam Ridley Parkway East, Smyrna
Additional Information: https://www.townofsmyrna.org/Home/Components/News/News/4585/18
FREE
Festivities for this year’s Smyrna Independence Day Celebration begin at 5:00 p.m. There will be food vendors, games, children’s activities, and live music. Playgrounds onsite will be open, as well as Inflatable playgrounds for families to enjoy. Smyrna Honor Guard will offer the presentation of the colors beginning at 8:45p.m., followed by the National Anthem. Pyro Show’s fireworks display will occur at dusk.
Participants are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets. While there will be food vendors onsite, visitors may bring a picnic. For the safety of all guests, please note that grills and personal fireworks are not permitted.
Road closures will begin at 8:30pm, including, Sam Ridley Parkway from US41/70S (Lowry Street) to Fitzhugh Drive and Nolan Drive from the roundabout to Sam Ridley Parkway.
Also, no parking will be allowed along the roads, shoulders, and marked safety areas. Parking will be available at Smyrna Event Center and Smyrna Outdoor Adventure Center (SOAC). SOAC staff will have activities for guests and the restrooms will be open.
6Summer Concert/Fireworks – Live in Hohenwald
Friday, July 1st, 5 pm – 10 pm
City Parking Lot, 36 North Maple, Hohenwald
Food trucks, train rides, water slides, face painting, music, and FIREWORKS!
The Cleverlys will perform at the 4th annual Summer Concert on July 1st. Family fun starts at 5 p.m. The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. Fireworks after concert. Bring a lawn chair.
7July 4th Run for Hunger
July 4, 7 am – 10 am
The Well Outreach and Spring Hill Parks and Recreation are hosting a family-friendly July 4th event with something for all ages! The event includes a Color Fun Run for walkers and groups, Timed 5K for Exercise enthusiasts, and a Family Friendly Bicycle/Stroller parade for kids.
The proceeds benefit the Well Outreach Food Pantry to support local families in crisis with the gift of food.
Register here.
8Music City Hot Chicken Festival
July 4, 11 am – 4 pm
East Park, 700 Woodland Street, Nashville
Free, annual event celebrating Nashville’s unique dish. Come out for great chicken, the cooking contest, entertainment, beer and friends, proceeds go toward Friends of Shelby Park and Bottoms.
9Live Music Concert this Week
All week there will be live music in the area. Riley Green will be performing at Ascend Amphitheater on July 3.
See the complete list here.
10Adventure Science Center Red, White & Boom
July 4, 6:30 pm – 10 pm
800 Fort Negley Blvd, Nashville
Grab your friends and family and join us for a one-of-a-kind viewing party of Nashville’s premier fireworks display. Enjoy free parking, after-hours admission to the science center, live-science demonstrations, interactive activities, laser shows in the Sudekum Planetarium (additional cost), food trucks, lawn games, music, and more.
Buy tickets here.
11Music City July 4th 5K
July 4, 6 am
E.S. Rose Park, 1000 Edgehill Avenue, Nashville
This scenic course starts in the heart of the Edgehill Community at E.S. Rose Park. Make your way to downtown Nashville via 8th Ave passing historic Cummins Station and passing the Music City Center. Head uphill onto Demonbreun before passing the Musica Statues and turning onto historic Music Row! Fly to the finish with a downhill slope leading you back to E.S. Rose Park.
Register here.
12Nashville 4th of July Celebration
Old Dominion will headline Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th presented by Dr Pepper, the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp announced. A free Amazon Family Fun Zone will be open on Sunday, July 3, from noon to 6 p.m., and Monday, July 4 from noon to 5 p.m. with inflatables and live music.
Find more information here.
13Nashville Sounds v Indianapolis Indians
July 2-3, 7:05 pm, 6:05 pm
First Horizon Park, 19 Junior Gilliam Way, Nashville
You have two opportunities to see the Nashville Sounds this holiday. On July2, there is a giveaway of a straw front cap giveaway to the first 1,000 fans. After the game on the 3rd, kids can run the bases and enjoy fireworks.
Buy tickets here.
14Fireworks Displays
If you are looking for fireworks displays across the area, we have a list of places to watch fireworks across the area.
Find the list here.