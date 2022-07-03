Fireworks should be a go for most.
Today
Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between 1pm and 5pm. Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 102. Calm wind becoming north northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight
A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. East southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Independence Day
A slight chance of showers between 11am and 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 96. Heat index values as high as 105. Calm wind becoming south southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. South wind around 5 mph.