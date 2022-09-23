Your Middle Tennessee High School Football Week 6 Guide

It’s week 6 of high school football – the majority of schools are at the halfway point of the regular season for high school football.

Source is following Middle Tennessee football action in the following counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson.

This summer, the TSSAA Board of Control voted to return to the traditional handling of forfeitures and cancellations for the 2022 season. Any contest unable to be played will be considered a “no-contest” for both schools.

NFHS Network Games

Over 60 football games will be carried live on the NFHS Network this week. With an NFHS Network subscription you can watch any and all games for one low monthly or annual fee. The remaining Middle Tennessee games (with links to the broadcast) are:

Antioch vs. Blackman

Boyd Buchanan School vs. Columbia Academy

Cane Ridge vs. Christ Presbyterian Academy

Cheatham County Central vs. Whites Creek

Clarksville vs. Fayette Academy

Clarksville Academy vs. Northeast

Coffee County Central vs. Spring Hill

Creek Wood vs. Montgomery Central

Donelson Christian vs. Silverdale Baptist Academy

Franklin vs. McGavock

Franklin Road Academy vs. St. George’s Independent School

Goodpasture Christian School vs. Liberty Creek

Grace Christian vs. Notre Dame

Greenbrier vs. Hillwood

Hendersonville vs. Ravenwood

Hunters Lane vs. Stratford STEM Magnet School

Independence vs. East Nashville Magnet

John Overton vs. Northwest

Middle Tennessee Christian School vs. Lakeway Christian

Mt. Juliet vs. Wilson Central

Nolensville vs. Rockvale

Pearl Cohn Entertainment Magnet vs. Tullahoma

Riverdale vs. Smyrna

Stewart County vs. Waverly Central

Watching the games is easy, whether it’s on your computer, tablet or smartphone. Download the NFHS Network app from Google Play or the iTunes App Store and take the live coverage with you wherever you go.