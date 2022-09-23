Friday, September 23, 2022
Wynonna Judd to Speak Out about the Death of her Mother, Naomi Judd

By Donna Vissman
photo courtesy of CBS News

Wynonna Judd will speak out about the death of her mother, Naomi Judd this weekend on CBS SUNDAY MORNING.

Resident of Williamson County, Naomi Judd died on April 30, 2022 at the age of 76 after taking her own life. Daughters, Ashley and Wynonna Judd announced their mother’s death on social media. Stating, “Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness. We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory.”

Appearing on CBS Sunday Morning with Lee Cowan, Wynonna will give her first television interview after the death of Naomi on September 25.

An excerpt from the interview, Judd tells Cowan, “I did not know that she was at the place she was at when she ended it because she had had episodes before and she got better,” Judd says. “And that’s what I live in, is like, ‘Was there anything I should have looked for or should I have known?’ I didn’t. That’s why it’s such a shock.”

In talking about continuing The Judds tour that was announced prior to Naomi’s death, Wynonna shared, “I feel her nudging me. And sometimes, I laugh,” Judd says. “And sometimes, I say, ‘I really miss you. Why aren’t you here so we can argue?’”

You can watch the entire interview on CBS SUNDAY MORNING to be broadcast Sunday, Sept. 25 (9:00 AM ET) on the CBS Television Network and streaming on Paramount+.

Find the latest updates at CBSNews.com.

