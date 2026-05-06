Women Who Care for Everyone Deserve Care, Too

In a moment that could have been filled with fear, Ke’Asia and baby Korey were met with something else, a connected system of care ready to respond. After an unexpected delivery at home, both were taken to TriStar StoneCrest Medical Center, where care teams moved quickly to support them. Once baby Korey was stable, he was transferred to TriStar Centennial Medical Center for a higher level of care, while Ke’Asia remained at TriStar StoneCrest to recover.

Even while they were apart, that system of care helped keep them connected. Through a secure, streaming camera in the NICU, Ke’Asia could see her baby and stay connected to his progress. She was also able to communicate regularly with the NICU nurses at TriStar Centennial, giving her reassurance, updates and support during an incredibly emotional time. Today, Ke’Asia and Korey are thriving, a powerful example of what is possible when compassionate caregivers, specialized expertise and coordinated care come together at the right moment.

This story is a reminder that maternal health is never just about one moment. It is about caring for mothers and babies through every step of the journey with compassion, communication and support.

At TriStar StoneCrest Medical Center, we care for women before, during and after pregnancy. We know every pregnancy is different, and we want every mother to feel heard, respected and cared for along the way. That includes supporting birth plans, creating a comfortable and patient-centered experience and making sure women and families feel confident in the care they receive.

Across TriStar Health, women have access to maternity care, breast care, gynecology, minimally invasive surgery and outpatient behavioral health support. For mothers and babies, that support includes childbirth education, lactation support, newborn monitoring systems and Level II and Level III NICUs for babies who need specialized care. For women with high-risk pregnancies, TriStar Centennial has a specialized nurse navigator to support the care journey.

Just as important, we want women to know they do not have to ignore changes in how they feel during pregnancy or after birth. Whether it is pain, fatigue, mood changes, blood pressure concerns or questions about recovery, women deserve answers and support. Paying attention to those concerns is not about expecting the worst. It is about helping mothers stay healthy, recover well and feel their best.

As Maternal Mental Health Awareness Month in May reminds us, a healthy mother is someone whose emotional health is taken seriously, whose symptoms are not brushed aside and whose recovery is supported with compassion and care. At TriStar Health, we believe caring for women means caring for the whole person through screenings, specialists, postpartum follow-up, lactation guidance and behavioral health support.

Our focus is to care for women with compassion, clinical excellence and respect before pregnancy, during pregnancy and long after a baby is born. Women spend so much life caring for others. They deserve that same care in return.

Learn more about our labor and delivery services at TriStarHealth.com/womens.

Need help finding a doctor near you? Give us a call at 855-790-3627.

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