Krispy Kreme Launches Minis for Mom Collection for Mother’s Day

Krispy Kreme is celebrating Mother’s Day 2026 with a limited-time mini doughnut collection called Minis for Mom, available May 7-10 at participating shops nationwide. More Eat & Drink News

What Is the Krispy Kreme Minis for Mom Collection?

The Minis for Mom Collection is a 16-count box of mini doughnuts featuring four varieties — two brand-new and two fan favorites — with four of each packed per box. The collection is available Thursday through Sunday, May 7-10, 2026, at participating Krispy Kreme locations.

What Doughnuts Are in the Minis for Mom Box?

The 16-count Minis for Mom box includes:

Mini Strawberries & Crème Doughnut — a Mini Original Glazed dipped in strawberry-flavored icing and topped with a vanilla buttercreme dollop

Mini Heart of Gold Doughnut — a Mini Original Glazed coated in vanilla icing and finished with a hand-piped heart

Mini Original Glazed

Mini Chocolate Iced Doughnut with Sprinkles

Where Can You Get Krispy Kreme’s Minis for Mom?

The collection is available in-shop and for pickup or delivery through Krispy Kreme’s app and website. The minis are also available in an 8-pack box delivered fresh daily to select grocery stores. Visit krispykreme.com/locate/location-search#grocery to find a shop or retailer near you.

Source: Krispy Kreme

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