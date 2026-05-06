5/6/26: Severe Weather Alert — Light Drizzle Now, High 73, Low 56, High Winds, Heavy Rain Expected, Total Precip 2.53 I…

Heavy precipitation (~2.42 in in 24h)
Severe Severe Weather Alert for Rutherford County in effect for heavy precipitation expected today.
As of 6:51 AM, current conditions in Rutherford County show a temperature of 60.8°F with a light drizzle and a wind speed of 7.9 mph. There has been no measurable precipitation recorded yet this morning.
The forecast for today indicates a high of 73°F and a low of 55.8°F, with wind speeds possibly reaching up to 15.9 mph. The chance of precipitation is high at 88%, with a total expected accumulation of 2.53 in, resulting in heavy rain throughout the day.
Tonight, the low will remain at 55.8°F with winds easing to around 8 mph. The likelihood of precipitation decreases to 20%, and overcast skies are predicted for the evening. Be prepared for the potential impacts of today’s heavy rainfall as outlined in the severe weather alert.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|73°F
|56°F
|Rain: heavy
|Thursday
|66°F
|51°F
|Drizzle: light
|Friday
|71°F
|44°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|78°F
|53°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Sunday
|69°F
|52°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Monday
|64°F
|41°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|72°F
|44°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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