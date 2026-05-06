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Home Weather 5/6/26: Severe Weather Alert — Light Drizzle Now, High 73, Low 56,...

5/6/26: Severe Weather Alert — Light Drizzle Now, High 73, Low 56, High Winds, Heavy Rain Expected, Total Precip 2.53 I…

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Severe Weather Alert for Rutherford County

Heavy precipitation (~2.42 in in 24h)

Source: WeatherWrite

Severe Severe Weather Alert for Rutherford County in effect for heavy precipitation expected today.

As of 6:51 AM, current conditions in Rutherford County show a temperature of 60.8°F with a light drizzle and a wind speed of 7.9 mph. There has been no measurable precipitation recorded yet this morning.

The forecast for today indicates a high of 73°F and a low of 55.8°F, with wind speeds possibly reaching up to 15.9 mph. The chance of precipitation is high at 88%, with a total expected accumulation of 2.53 in, resulting in heavy rain throughout the day.

Tonight, the low will remain at 55.8°F with winds easing to around 8 mph. The likelihood of precipitation decreases to 20%, and overcast skies are predicted for the evening. Be prepared for the potential impacts of today’s heavy rainfall as outlined in the severe weather alert.

Today's Details

High
73°F
Low
56°F
Wind
16 mph
Humidity
95%
UV Index
0.7 (Low)
Precip
88% chance · 2.53 in
Now
61°F · feels 61°F
Sunrise
5:47am
Sunset
7:36pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 73°F 56°F Rain: heavy
Thursday 66°F 51°F Drizzle: light
Friday 71°F 44°F Overcast
Saturday 78°F 53°F Rain showers: slight
Sunday 69°F 52°F Rain showers: slight
Monday 64°F 41°F Overcast
Tuesday 72°F 44°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

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