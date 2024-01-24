Woman Wanted in Theft of Property Case

January 24, 2023 – Do you know the woman pictured above?

She is wanted for questioning in a theft of property case. On January 18, a customer was shopping at Kroger on Old Fort Pkwy when an unidentified woman kept bumping into her.

The customer’s purse was on her shoulder and once she checked inside, she realized her wallet was missing. She confronted the woman who then ran out of the store.

If you know this person of interest, please contact Detective Ed Gorham at 629-201-5507 or email 0300@murfreesborotn.gov.

Source: Murfreesboro Police