Murfreesboro Homicide Suspect Dies Following Police Chase in Williamson County

January 26, 2025 – At approximately 4:30 PM Sunday evening, deputies from the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office initiated a pursuit of a vehicle in the area of Critz Lane and Columbia Avenue.

The vehicle’s license plate had been flagged by the Sheriff’s Office’s FLOCK camera system, matching that of a vehicle reported as being driven by a suspect wanted for a homicide in Murfreesboro, TN.

Shortly after the pursuit began, the suspect abandoned the vehicle and fled on

foot into a nearby field. As deputies pursued, they observed what appeared to be

a firearm in the subject’s hand. Moments later, deputies discovered the suspect

suffering from a gunshot wound. It is unclear whether the self-inflicted shooting

was accidental or intentional.

The suspect, 25-year-old Marquavious Hampton, was transported to Vanderbilt

University Medical Center, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The Murfreesboro Police Department has confirmed that Hampton was the

individual wanted in connection with a homicide case.

No other injuries were reported to civilians or deputies during this incident.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation will be the investigating agency in this

case. The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is fully cooperating with the TBI as

their special agents conduct an independent investigation into the incident,

following standard protocol.

Source: Williamson County Sheriff’s Office

