Weather Forecast 1-27-30-2025 Sunny and Warming Up

We will see a warm-up to start the week, a look ahead shows a chance of rain and a warm weekend.

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

Monday Sunny, with a high near 48. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Monday Night Clear, with a low around 30. West southwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 56. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 39. Southwest wind around 10 mph.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 60. West northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. West northwest wind around 5 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email