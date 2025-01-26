OBITUARY: Otis Jefferson Hawks II

Otis Jefferson Hawks, II was taken from this world in late October 2024, in McMinnville, Tennessee at age 53. He was born on March 17, 1971 in Portsmouth, Virginia to Carolyn Osborne Hawks (Gettier) & Charles W Hawks, Jr.

He is survived by his brother Jason Hawks (& Dawn), niece Rachel Bagley (& Loren), nephew Zachary Hawks, 2 grand-nephews, step-father Russell Gettier and many other extended family members.

Otis, aka Jeff, grew up in Suffolk, Virginia but spent many of his later years in Miami, Florida. He was a Boy Scout, a merchant marine, and was skilled in many areas including marine repairs and construction. Jeff led a hard life but was trying to make right his wrongs and show us that he loved us. We will never forget you, Jeff. You are still loved even though you are no longer with us.

There will be an open house visitation on January 24th from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Alive Church, 1935 Jolliff Road, Chesapeake VA 23321.