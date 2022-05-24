Multiple people are dead and many injured after a mass casualty shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas (about 90 miles west of San Antonio).

Here’s what we know so far, as shared by Uvalde officials and reported by CNN:

During a brief press briefing, Uvalde Police say the event occurred around 11:30am Tuesday

CNN reports that 19 children and two adults were fatally shot.

Police confirm the suspect is deceased and the investigation leads them to believe the suspect was acting alone.

CNN reports the suspected shooter is from Uvalde and was identified as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos

Police held a very short press briefing around 5pm:

CNN reports that the shooting at Robb Elementary is the deadliest US school shooting since the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida in February 2018, when 17 people were killed.

CNN also reports this is the deadliest shooting at an elementary school since the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, when a gunman killed 26 people in December 2012.

Texas politicians share sentiments via social media:

Texans are grieving for the victims of this senseless crime & for the community of Uvalde. Cecilia & I mourn this horrific loss & urge all Texans to come together. I’ve instructed @TxDPS & Texas Rangers to work with local law enforcement to fully investigate this crime. pic.twitter.com/Yjwi8tDT1v — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) May 24, 2022

My heart breaks for the city of Uvalde. Pray for our families. “Children are a gift from the Lord; they are a reward from him.” “Jesus said, ‘Let the little children come to me, and do not hinder them, for the kingdom of heaven belongs to such as these.” Matthew 19:14 — Tony Gonzales (@TonyGonzales4TX) May 24, 2022

Our broken hearts are with Uvalde. — Beto O’Rourke (@BetoORourke) May 24, 2022