What to Know About Mule Day 2024

Mule Day 2024 will take place in Columbia, TN, from April 3 to April 7. The longstanding event will celebrate its 50th anniversary this year and will feature events, music, food, competitions, dancing, and fine crafts each year.

The event has been a popular Columbia tradition for more than 180 years. It began as Breeder’s Day, a one-day livestock show and mule market held annually. Mule Day is an annual celebration of all things related to mules and is held in Columbia, Tennessee, the “Mule Capital” of the world. Begun in 1840 as “Breeder’s Day,” a meeting for mule breeders, it now attracts over 200,000 people and takes place over four days. In addition to mules, traditional Appalachian food, music, dancing, and crafts are featured.

The event kicks off on Wednesday, April 3 with a wagon train arriving at Maury County Park, 5K in downtown Columbia. A parade on Saturday follows it and ends on Sunday with multiple mule shows. Find the latest updates about the festival here.

Admission

Thursday, April 4, 2024 – Saturday, April 6, 2024: $10, Under 12 Free

Sunday: $5

Weekend passes are available for only $25 (*Add $1 for Card Transactions).

Schedule for the Event

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 3, 2024

Mid-afternoon wagon Train Arrives at Maury County Park

THURSDAY, APRIL 4, 2024

10:00 a.m – 7:00 p.m. Mule Day Craft Fair

10:00 a.m -7:00 p.m. Live Music – Main Stage

12:00 p.m – Old Fashioned Log Pulling Competition – Main Arena

1:00 p.m – Dog Show – Old Arena

2:00 p.m – Feed Time Race – Main Arena

4:00 p.m – Jackpot Mule Races – Main Arena

4:00 p.m – Miss MULE DAY Pageant – Old Arena

6:00 p.m – Mule & Donkey Sorting – Main Arena

7:00 p.m – Bluegrass Music Fest – Columbia Central High School

FRIDAY, APRIL 5, 2024



10:00 a.m – 7:00 p.m. Mule Day Craft Fair

10:00 a.m – 7:00 p.m. Live Music – Main Stage

10:00 a.m – 5:00 p.m. Ham & White Bean Plates(Nell Wright Senior Center)

12:00 p.m – Driving Mule Show – Old Arena

12:00 p.m – State Auctioneer Contest, United Producers, Inc. Livestock Sale Barn Columbia, TN

4:00 p.m – Cart Barrel Races – Main Arena

6:00 p.m – Gaited Mule Show – Old Arena

6:00 p.m – Tony Malugin, Live Music & Line Dancing – Ridley 4-H Center

7:00 p.m – Liars’ Contest Mule Tales – Columbia Central High School

SATURDAY, APRIL 6, 2024

8:00 a.m – Maury Regional Mule Kick 5K Race

10:00 a.m – 7:00 p.m. Mule Day Craft Fair

10:00 a.m – 7:00 p.m. Live Music at Main Stage

11:00 a.m – Mule Day Parade – Downtown Columbia, TN

11:00 a.m – Mule Pulling Contest – Main Arena

12:00 p.m – Skillington Draft Mule Show – Old Arena

6:00 p.m – Urban Cowboy, Line Dancing & Mule Town Stompers – Ridley 4-H Center

SUNDAY, APRIL 7, 2024

9:00 a.m – Worship Service – Main Stage

9:00 a.m – Riding Mule Show – Old Arena

10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Mule Day Craft Fair

12:00 p.m – Mini Mania Mule Show – Old Arena

12:00 p.m – Riding Mule Show – Main Arena