Tory Burch to Open at Opry Mills with Giveaways

Opry Mills is thrilled to welcome Nashville’s first Tory Burch Outlet location to the property. Tory Burch is the latest top brand name to open at Opry Mills — joining the 200+ retail portfolio including notable, high-end stores: Pandora, TUMI, Movado, Michael Kors and Coach. Shoppers can also look forward to the highly anticipated openings of P.F. Chang’s and The North Face later this year.

Tory Burch is an American lifestyle brand that embodies the personal style and sensibility of its Chairman, CEO and Designer, Tory Burch. Launched in February 2004, the collection, known for color, print and eclectic details, includes ready-to-wear, shoes, handbags, accessories, watches, home and beauty.

“The addition of the Tory Burch Outlet brings an exciting first-of-its kind retail option to our area and provides guests with an even more enhanced shopping experience,” says Paula Hankins, Director of Marketing and Business Development, Opry Mills. “We know there is high demand from our shoppers for exclusive access to luxury brands, and we are proud that Tory Burch chose our property to create an elevated, memorable shopping experience that locals and tourists will want to relive every time they visit.”

In celebration of the grand opening, Tory Burch customers at Opry Mills will receive 50% off the entire store between March 27 through April 1. The first 50 shoppers will also receive a $50 Tory Burch gift card exclusively on Friday, March 29 starting at 10 a.m.