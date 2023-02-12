What to Expect When You Attend an Event at Ryman Auditorium

With over 100 years of history, Ryman Auditorium has been a longstanding venue in Nashville, making it a historical landmark. Built in 1892 by Captain Thomas G. Ryman as the Union Gospel Tabernacle, it is referred to as the Mother Church of country music.

In the 50s and 60s, it became the home of the Grand Ole Opry, the stage has seen legends like Johnny Cash, BB King, Elvis, and many more perform there. It has also been voted one of the best places to see live music.

Ryman Auditorium is located at 116 5th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37219.