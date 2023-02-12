What to Expect When You Attend an Event at Ryman Auditorium

With over 100 years of history, Ryman Auditorium has been a longstanding venue in Nashville, making it a historical landmark. Built in 1892 by Captain Thomas G. Ryman as the Union Gospel Tabernacle, it is referred to as the Mother Church of country music.
In the 50s and 60s, it became the home of the Grand Ole Opry, the stage has seen legends like Johnny Cash, BB King, Elvis, and many more perform there. It has also been voted one of the best places to see live music.
Ryman Auditorium is located at 116 5th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37219.
- Tickets to the Ryman are digital or could be paper, Will Call is located outside the venue at a window next to the entrance.
- Seating at Ryman Auditorium is on wooden pews, some dating back to 1892. There are two levels of seating- main floor and the balcony.
- The camera policy for shows at the Ryman is set by the event promoter or performer. Please check your ticket to see if the policy is listed. If photography is allowed, you may bring in a digital, disposable or 35mm camera. Professional cameras with detachable or telephoto lenses are prohibited.
- No recording devices are allowed in the venue.
- Smoking is prohibited, there is a designated smoking area outside of the building.
- Ryman Auditorium provides complimentary wheelchair escorts to Guests with special needs when requested during shows. Escorts are available at any entry point. Your escort will not remain with you throughout the show, but they will provide assistance getting to your ticketed seat.
- Prohibited items include: all weapons including pocket knives, oversized bags, backpacks, outside food and beverage, cans, bottles, alcohol, drugs, laser pens, utility tools, masks, (and facepaint), laptops/tablets, musical instruments (with the exception for the usage during Make A Record), video cameras, monopods, tripods, audio recording devices (unless special permission is granted and/or “taper” tickets are offered to the ticket buyer), selfie sticks and cameras with telephoto or zoom lenses. Tennessee state law prohibits smoking at the Ryman and federal law prohibits ignition of an open flame in a National Historic Landmark.