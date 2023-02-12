NWS to Host Severe Weather Awareness Courses

Tennessee’s Severe Weather Awareness Week is Feb. 19-25, 2023.
The National Weather Service of Nashville will be hosting a series of virtual training courses throughout the week and will meet in person for Severe Weather Awareness Day on Saturday Feb. 25.
It will be from 9am – 4pm at Trevecca Nazarene University.
Some basic severe weather advice from the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) includes:
- Never venture into high water, either on foot or in a vehicle.
- If you’re outside and hear thunder, go indoors immediately.
- Go to a basement or an innermost, first floor room in your home if you’re told to take shelter during a tornado warning.
- Know the location of and route to your office or building’s tornado shelter.
Never try to outrun a tornado.
- Have an emergency plan ready at places where your family spends time – work, school, daycare, commuting and outdoor events.
- Emergency plans should include where to meet, and who family members should check in with, if you are separated from family members during a severe weather emergency.
To register, visit here.