example of a covid card

COVID-19 vaccination ID cards are something everyone needs to hold on to and keep safe. They will, in many places, allow you to travel to other states, get you into large events, and may become even more important if proof of vaccination will become necessary to get a passport in the future.

Vaccination cards are nothing new. They have been around since the plague came calling in 1897, according to a story on NPR’s website. During the World Wars, they were especially important to the military and those in internment camps ensuring that diseases like smallpox, typhus, and yellow fever were kept under control.

Here are a few things everyone needs to know about the current COVID-19 vaccination ID card.

1. While you should be proud that you got your shot. Do not show your card in a selfie! These online photos are being used to create counterfeit cards. These are growing in popularity on the black market for many who do not want a shot, but know that having proof of getting a shot is and will become more important. Vaccination cards have personal information as well as the brand of vaccine received and the lot number. Taking this information off a social media photo is like stealing your identity, says the American Medical Association (AMA).

2. Lamination of your card is a No No. As booster shots have begun to be administered to certain populations, this information will need to go on your vaccination ID Card. Once laminated, the paper card can no longer be written on. The AMA suggests using a convention name badge holder to keep your card intact.

3. Make a copy of your card. It would be a good idea to make a photocopy to put in with your medical records file at home, if you still keep paper files, take a photo to keep on your phone, and make sure to let your doctor know you have received your vaccine. You might even give him or her a copy of your card for their files.

RSS More COVID-19 Stories


Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here