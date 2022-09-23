Friday, September 23, 2022
Tennessee

WEEKEND WEATHER 9-23-25,2022 A Touch Of Fall

Clark Shelton
Clark Shelton
A Look At this weekend’s Football Weather. Find Your Close To Home Live Sports Scores, Weather Radar, Live Traffic by clicking the counties below:



Friday
Sunny, with a high near 76. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. East northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday
A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Light south southeast wind becoming south southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Saturday Night
A slight chance of showers between 1am and 4am, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southwest wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Sunday
A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7am, then a chance of showers between 7am and 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Sunday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

