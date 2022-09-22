Local Students to Perform in Nashville Ballet’s Cinderella at TPAC this October

Nashville Ballet’s Cinderella to Feature Youth Cast

Nashville Ballet will be opening their 2022-23 season with the help of local students as they present Paul Vasterling’s Cinderella. Running at TPAC October 6–9, the fan-favorite production will feature Nashville Ballet company dancers, live music by the Nashville Symphony, and a youth cast comprised of students from School of Nashville Ballet, Rejoice School of Ballet, and the Hispanic Family Foundation.

“This is really a unique opportunity for School of Nashville Ballet students and our community partners,” shared School Administrative Director Sarah Dey. “Not only does it build confidence, social skills, and an appreciation for the art form, but it shows each of them what is possible when we work hard and work together. They will see their weeks of dedication come together and pay off on stage and be able to share it with friends, family, and our community- and that’s truly what the arts is all about.”

The Youth Cast for Cinderella will include 48 students ages 5–7 from School of Nashville Ballet, Rejoice School of Ballet, and the Hispanic Family Foundation. In preparation for the production, students will have the opportunity to work alongside Nashville Ballet faculty, artistic staff, and company dancers to rehearse their roles, varying from Bees, Snow Angels, Castle Pages, Fairy Godmother Attendants, Wigmaker Assistants, and Violinists.

This year’s Youth Cast includes the following students from each county:

Cheatham County

Charlee Harrison

Davidson County

Abigail Tristan

Abril Munoz

Addison Wade

Anthonella Gomez Roche

Autumn Church

Charlie Emerson Grace Nelson

Denver Smith

Eloise MacEachern

Emily Maiorino

Emma Greer

Georgia Grace Traughber

Hattie Dodge

Irys Atkinson

Kimora Chatman

Nora Kate Berry

Lincoln Francois

Maisie Glicken

Emma Luo

Margaret Meyerson

Margaret Thornberry

Mary Walton Jarman

Matilda Kaczmarek

Riley Reed

Kolby-Rose Watson

Roselyn Hernandez

Soheila Crooks

Vera Mitchell

Wisdom Matthews-Cistrunk

Montgomery County

Maddox Harding

Robertson County

Norah Beutler

Rutherford County

Ana R. Montoya Lopez

Ka’iulani Moss

Williamson County

Adeline Taylor

Cecilia Ludvik

Chelsea Pittman

Emme Shervik

Amelia Johnson

Helen King

Marielle Tyson

Naomi Bratton

Umay Kadayifei

Winter Jones-O’Daly

Amelia Elshire

Wilson County

Ava Passaniti

Brayden Smith

A sold-out production during its 2016 run, Cinderella will feature Sergei Prokofiev’s magical

score presented live by the Nashville Symphony, plus specially designed 18th century costumes, stunning sets, and original choreography by Artistic Director Paul Vasterling. In addition, families will be able to participate in a variety of pre-performance activities, including photo-ops with beloved characters and a special pointe shoe decorating station.

Cinderella will be live at TPAC October 6–9, 2022 and is sponsored by Conrad Nashville,

Tennessee Orthopedic Alliance, and Delta Dental. Tickets start at $35 and can be purchased

here. For more information, please visit nashvilleballet.com.