Rains return to start the work week. Looks like there is only a marginal chance of severe storms. We will be monitoring a chance for localized flooding Monday evening.
Enjoy your day. It will be a bit breezy but quite warm!
Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
We will update as needed
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday
Showers and thunderstorms. High near 80. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.