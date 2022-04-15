The NWS has upped our chances for storms overnight and feel like some could be strong to severe. The latest from the NWS…

We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here, for Live Local radar, watches, and warnings.

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 253 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-160800- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 253 AM CDT Fri Apr 15 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A few strong storms are possible Friday night, mainly west of I-65 before midnight and south of I-40 after midnight. The main threats will be damaging wind gusts and hail. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Saturday through Thursday. No hazardous weather is expected at this time. .SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT... Spotter activation may be needed. Please relay any information about observed severe weather to the NWS while following all local, state, and CDC guidelines. $$

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 5am. Low around 56. South southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.