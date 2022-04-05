Rains return off and on over the next 3 days and gusty winds will return also. May be a chance of severe weather tomorrow.
For Live Local radar, watches, and warnings.
From the NWS:
Today
Showers, mainly before 4pm. High near 64. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. South wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday
Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 5pm. High near 70. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.