Gonna be hot for a couple of more days and then a front will come through on Sunday and cool us down. I would not be surprised if we get a heat advisory for your Saturday. Sunday we will be watching as severe weather is on our radar.

Today
Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. North northeast wind around 5 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 72. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday
A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms between 1pm and 4pm. Sunny, with a high near 96. Heat index values as high as 103. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here, for Live Local radar, watches, and warnings.

