severe weather outlook for may 3
photo: NWS

While Saturday’s weather was fantastic, more spring rain and possibly storms are on the way.

The National Weather Service (NWS) says “unsettled weather moves in starting Sunday and our chances of rain and storms increase on Sunday afternoon with a severe storm threat possible Monday night into Tuesday.”

Live Weather Radar

Here’s a look at Sunday’s high temp and precipitation chances.

percipitation chances for may 2
photo: NWS

In regards to the storm threat for Monday/Tuesday, Middle Tennessee is in the marginal and slight risk for severe storms with the primary threats being large hail and damaging straight-line winds (see graphic at top of article). NWS will continue to watch this system and provide updates.

Daily Forecast

Sunday
50 percent chance of showers, mainly after 3pm.
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. South wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night
A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 7pm.
Low around 62.
South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Monday
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm.
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. South southwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night
Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday
Showers and thunderstorms likely, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. High near 80. South southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Tuesday Night
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then a chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. West southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation is 70%.


Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here