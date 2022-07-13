WEATHER- A Break From The Heat

Well, this is more like it today in Tennessee! And the next few days are not too shabby either. We will watch a chance of storms for the latter part of our weekend, but, this right here is lawn mowing weather!

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 68. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 91. Light northeast wind becoming north northeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning.