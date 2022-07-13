Wednesday, July 13, 2022
WEATHER- A Break From The Heat

By Clark Shelton
Well, this is more like it today in Tennessee! And the next few days are not too shabby either. We will watch a chance of storms for the latter part of our weekend, but, this right here is lawn mowing weather!

Today
Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. North northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 68. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 91. Light northeast wind becoming north northeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here, for Live Local radar, watches, and warnings.

