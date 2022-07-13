Wednesday, July 13, 2022
Murfreesboro Students named to RIT’s Dean’s List for spring 2022 semester

Press Release
By Press Release
Rochester Institute of Technology
Photo from Rochester Institute of Technology

ROCHESTER, NY (07/12/2022)– The following local residents have been named to the Dean’s List at Rochester Institute of Technology for the spring 2022 semester:

Ivan Ochoa of Murfreesboro (37130). Ochoa is in the applied mechanical technology program.

Ciaran Wyatt of Murfreesboro (37129). Wyatt is in the game design and development program.

Full-time degree-seeking undergraduate students are eligible for Dean’s List if their term GPA is greater than or equal to 3.400; they do not have any grades of “Incomplete”, “D” or “F”; and they have registered for, and completed, at least 12 credit hours.

Rochester Institute of Technology is home to leading creators, entrepreneurs, innovators and researchers. Founded in 1829, RIT enrolls about 19,700 students in more than 200 career-oriented and professional programs, making it among the largest private universities in the U.S.

The university is internationally recognized and ranked for academic leadership in business, computing, engineering, imaging science, liberal arts, sustainability, and fine and applied arts. RIT also offers unparalleled support services for deaf and hard-of-hearing students. The cooperative education program is one of the oldest and largest in the nation. Global partnerships include campuses in China, Croatia, Dubai and Kosovo.

For news, photos and videos, go to www.rit.edu/news.

