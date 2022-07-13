David Neumann Named Forestry Business Consultant for Tennessee Department of Agriculture

Tennessee Agriculture Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, D.V.M. announces the addition of David Neumann to the Business Development Division of the Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDA).

Neumann brings 30 years of experience in the forest management industry and will serve as the division’s Forestry Business Consultant. He will support the growth of the wood products industry in Tennessee by assisting new and expanding forestry businesses.

“With his background in forest products marketing, David is perfectly suited to work with the industry and private landowners,” Commissioner Hatcher said. “We’re excited for him to continue his work in agribusiness development. He will be able to meet the needs of our forestry business partners and bring new ideas to foster their success.”

For nearly 25 years, Neumann worked for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources where he served as the Forest Marketing and Utilization Specialist in the Forest Resources Division. Prior to that role, he was the State Silviculturist and Forest Planning and Operations Analyst in the Forest, Mineral and Fire Management Division.

Prior to his public service, Neumann operated a forestry industry consulting business in Michigan. He managed timber sales, conducted timber appraisals, served as an expert witness for timber trespass, and wrote management plans for clients through the Forest Stewardship Program.

“I’m eager to be working with Tennessee’s number one industry—agriculture and forestry,” Neumann said. “Over the years, I’ve had the opportunity to work with many facets of the woods products sector, as a wood use and markets specialist, as a forest analyst and as a private lands assistant forester. I’m looking forward to forming relationships with the state’s landowners and forestry business owners who make a positive impact on Tennessee’s rural economy.”

Neumann earned multiple degrees from Michigan State University in East Lansing. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism, a Bachelor of Science in Forestry, and a master’s degree in Forestry with an emphasis in Silviculture.

TDA’s Business Development Division connects business owners and entrepreneurs to resources, offers ideas for innovation opportunities, and facilitates relationships with organizations and agencies that can assist. For more information, visit www.tn.gov/agbusinessdevelopment.