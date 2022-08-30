Tuesday, August 30, 2022
No menu items!
x
HomeTennesseeWEATHER 8-30-31, 2022 Storms Diminish , Slightly Cooler Temps kick in
TennesseeWeather

WEATHER 8-30-31, 2022 Storms Diminish , Slightly Cooler Temps kick in

Clark Shelton
By Clark Shelton
0
50

Another round of showers and storms this afternoon will open the door for more seasonable temperatures to come in.

We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here, for Live Local radar, watches, and warnings.

Today
A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 1pm and 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 88. South wind around 5 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Tonight
Mostly clear, with a low around 65. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 88. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

 

Previous articleColumbia State’s Finney Library Establishes Lifelong Learning Tab for Community Enrichment
Next articleLa Vergne Man Killed in Two-Car Crash Monday on Hobson Pike
Clark Shelton
Clark Shelton
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Close To Home Events

Close To Home News

DISCOVER

Local Living
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Opinion
Real Estate
Jobs
Obituaries

ENGAGE

Follow Us

© 2022 Copyright Rutherford Source. All Rights Reserved.