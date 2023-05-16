WEATHER 5-16-2023 Afternoon Storms, Winds Likely

Once this storm line rolls through later today we will see cooler temps , but rain chances off and on for the foreseeable future. Not looking at all-day washouts, but, enough to monitor.

Tuesday Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between 1pm and 4pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. South southwest wind 5 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.