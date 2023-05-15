Today’s Top 5 Stories: May 15, 2023

Andrea Hinds
Here’s a look at the top stories from May 15, 2023.

1Man Accused of Stealing Truck from Rutherford Co.

Police want to identify a man who is accused in a fraud case. Read more.

2Three Runaway Teens From Illinois Found in Stolen Car in Tennessee

 

Three juveniles are facing charges after they allegedly were caught in a stolen vehicle in Tennessee after fleeing a care facility in Illinois, WKRN reports. Read More.

3Crumbl Cookie Weekly Menu Through May 20, 2023

Crumbl Cookies’ latest limited-time cookies for the week of May 15-20, 2023. Find a location near you right here! Each week, their menu rotates to give you 6 deliciously gourmet flavors to experience. Read more.

425-Year-Old Woman Missing Out of Cheatham County, Personal Items Found on Road

Photos from Cheatham County Sheriff\’s Office

 

A 25-year-old woman is missing out of Ashland City, reports Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office. Read more.

