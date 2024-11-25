Weather 11-25-26-2024 Rainy Then Frosty

A 30 percent chance of showers after 4pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. South southwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Looking ahead another shot of rain with a re-inforcing blast of cold air will move in Wednesday night and Thanksgiving won’t be a total wash. The shopping weekend will see lows get below freezing, but sunny skies.

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely before 10pm, then a slight chance of showers between 10pm and midnight. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 39. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.