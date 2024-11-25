OBITUARY: CathyJean Dodd Spencer

CathyJean Dodd Spencer passed away Tuesday, November 19, 2024.

Cathy Jean was born January 30, 1970, in Nashville TN. Cathy was born to Carl Edward and Francis Imogene Dodd of Nashville.

She graduated from McGavock High School in 1989. She graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Integrated Studies in 2005. CathyJean was actively continuing her education, pursuing a Master’s of Church Music from Southern Baptist Theological Seminary.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Carl and Imogene Dodd and brother, Gerry Dale. CathyJean is survived by her husband, Micheal Spencer and daughter, Jamie Spencer. She is also survived by her brother, Dwight Dodd.

CathyJean served in church music for most of her adult life. She found great joy in worship through music. She served both as permanent and substitute music worship leader in churches around the Murfreesboro and Nashville area for over 30 years. She found joy in performance and fellowship with the Tennessee Ladies Chorus. CathyJean would always make new acquaintances wherever she went, leaving her own special brand of joy and sunshine with everyone she met.

She was an avid researcher of family Genealogy for both her husband’s family and her own. When she was not researching genealogy, she loved to crochet, making many hats and scarves through the years. She would repair heirloom quilts, carefully researching the fabrics and finding source fabric for the repair.

Although she expressed herself in worship through music, CathyJean found expression through community theater. Some of her favorite roles included: “Ouiser Boudreaux” from Steel Magnolias, “Reverend Mother” from Nunsense, “Mother Superior” from Sound of Music, among others. CathyJean’s acting interest also included Christian dramatic presentations.

A memorial “Celebration of Life” service will be held in memory of CathyJean in Murfreesboro, in March of 2025, on a date to be determined.

In lieu of flowers, CathyJean’s family requests that a Bible be donated in her memory to the Southern Baptist International Mission board or a local hospital of your choice. Bible donations can also be made through Gideons International in memory of CathyJean Dodd Spencer.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Funeral Chapels and an online guestbook is available for the Spencer family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

