Titans Strike Oil With a 32-27 Win Over the Texans

HOUSTON – Talk about striking oil.

“Just the Titans” came to Houston and beat the Texans at NRG Stadium on Sunday, turning H-Town into T-Town in the process.

Tennessee’s 32-27 win over the Texans was the team’s fifth win in the past six games in Houston.

Titans fans, some of them decked out in Oilers gear, celebrated as Texans fans headed to the exits.

In the locker room after the game, owner Amy Adams Strunk was presented a game ball.

“It feels good, not just for us, but for Miss Amy,” defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons said after the game. “Just to see her in this locker room with tears in her eyes, how much this means to her. That’s the reason why, especially myself, go out and give it my all. We had a mindset to let this game mean a little more, and play for our owner. This was for her.”

In what’s been a frustrating season, this was a nice highlight.

Yes, the Titans are 3-8.

But on this day, it was fun to celebrate.

