WEATHER 11-10-11, 2022 Rains Move In, Winds, Dropping Temps

Rains move in tonight. Your Veterans Day will be iffy. High School Playoffs will be windy, damp and much cooler. Here’s what you need to know about the next 36 hours:

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

Tonight A chance of showers, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 3am. Low around 58. Northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Veterans Day Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 10am, then a chance of showers between 10am and noon. High near 66. North northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.