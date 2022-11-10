La Vergne Fire Explorers Graduate from Local Fire Academy

The City of La Vergne Fire Rescue Department will be welcoming its first recruit class back from the academy, including two former department explorers.

Four La Vergne recruits will be graduating from the City of Murfreesboro Fire Recruit Academy this Thursday, November 10 at 10:00 a.m. The graduation ceremony will take place at New Vision Church, 1750 North Thompson Lane, Murfreesboro, TN 37129. Two of the recruits were former Fire Explorers with the department that were so interested in the fire-fighting profession that they chose to apply to be full-time firefighters with LFRD.

“We are so proud of our recruits, especially our explorers,” says Chief Ronny Beasley. “It’s not an easy thing to get through the fire academy, but we believe the fire explorer program prepared these recruits for the courses and set them up for success to move forward with the firefighting profession.”

“This program not only serves our students interested in the profession, but also just prepares them with leadership and other skills they’ll need, regardless of where they go,” says program leader Fire Marshal Curtis Brinkley. “But to be able to hire on two of our explorers and have them successfully complete the fire recruit class is an exciting result from this program.”

This is the first time LFRD has sent recruits to the fire academy. The department also sent five personnel to serve as instructional staff for the duration of the academy. Recruits from the class were made up of departments from La Vergne, Murfreesboro, and Lebanon.