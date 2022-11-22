Watch These 3 Holiday Movies That Were Filmed Locally

1 Santa Bootcamp

This movie features scenes filmed in Brentwood at City Park. You might also recognize the spot where Santa Bootcamp takes place which is the same house featured in the show ‘Nashville’. Local Patrick Cassidy, Artistic Director of Studio Tenn, plays Ed Mancini, a local mall magnate who wants to host a holiday patrons party. Emily, played by Emily Kinney, sets out to find the perfect Santa and find the inspiration to throw the best party.

Find it on Lifetime, available for streaming.