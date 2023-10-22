In Case You Missed it: Walmart Releases Top Toys List for 2023 Holiday Season

It’s the most wonderful list of the year! Ready the gift wrap because Walmart is unveiling its highly anticipated Top Toys List, bringing customers this season’s coolest toys – all at Walmart’s joyfully low prices. Walmart’s 2023 Top Toys List celebrates this year’s 55 most-wanted toys for kids (and kids at heart!) of all ages, making it affordable, easy and fun to shop and spread cheer all season long.
“The holiday season is just around the corner, and Walmart is ready to help our customers plan ahead and save even more for all the kids on their list,” said Brittany Smith, vice president, merchandising – toys, Walmart U.S. “Like every year, Walmart is the place to find amazing deals on an incredible assortment of the mostpopular toys. Not to mention we offer our customers the easiest, most convenient ways to shop in stores and on Walmart.com, delivering a joyful toy shopping experience like only Walmart can.”
This year, families won’t have to check prices twice as more than 25 of the toys topping the list are under $25, offering customers even deeper savings on Walmart’s Every Day Low Prices. From Barbie-core to the core or the perfect Squishmallow to finish your collection, Walmart’s 2023 Top Toys List has festive fun for kids and kidults alike.
And this year’s list is really picking up S.T.E.A.M., with consumers continuing to express interest in toys that offer deeper play value, encourage creative and emotional learning as well as focus on major entertainment and pop culture moments1. Trends are always within reach at Walmart, and this year’s list ensures families can secure that holiday magic all while staying on budget.
Walmart’s 2023 Top Toys List
25 under $25:
- Smashlings Plushies $5.97
- TMNT Sewer Shredders $7.97
- Trolls 3 Band Together Hair Pops $9.97
- Nerf Elite Junior Flyer $9.97 – Walmart Exclusive
- UNO Show ‘Em No Mercy $9.97 – Walmart Exclusive
- Pop It! Go Bubble Popping Sensory Game $12.97
- Fingerlings Interactive Baby Monkey $14.88
- X-Shot Insanity Berzerko $14.97
- Pokemon Pikachu & Charizard Battle Figure Pack $14.97 – Walmart Exclusive
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie 2.5 inch Action Figure with Pull Back Racer $14.97 – Walmart Exclusive
- Star Wars Droidables $14.97 – Walmart Exclusive
- Fluffie Stuffiez Small Collectible Plush $14.97
- Magic Mixies Pixlings Dolls $17.97
- Tapple Word Game $19.82
- Monopoly Chance Board Game $19.82
- Monkey See, Monkey Poo Game $19.82
- 10”-14” Squishmallow $19.97
- Nerf Elite 2.0 Eaglepoint RD-8 Blaster $19.97
- Nerf DinoSquad Stego-Duo Blasters 2 Pack $19.97 – Walmart Exclusive
- Paw Patrol Skye Premium Plush $19.97 – Walmart Exclusive
- 13″ Talking Bluey Plush $19.97
- Marvel Spider-Man Super Web Slinger Role-Play $19.97
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Half Pipe Remote Control Figures $19.97 – Walmart Exclusive
- Monster High Fashion Dolls $24.94
- LEGO Speed Champions 2 Fast 2 Furious Nissan Skyline GT-R $24.97
Blockbuster Hits: Toys inspired by this year’s most anticipated films, from Barbie to The PAW Patrol Movie. These toys bring the magic of the big screen into the hands of young fans
- Real Fx Baby T Rex Animatronic Dinosaur $59.00 – Walmart Exclusive
- LEGO Star Wars Executor Super Star Destroyer $70.00 – Walmart Exclusive
- 16″ Spiderman or Disney Frozen Bike $98.00 – Walmart Exclusive
- Disney Wish Toys (Available on 10/1)
- 6V Bumper Car Ride On $119.00 – Walmart Exclusive
- Barbie Roller Doll $24.97 – Walmart Exclusive
- Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Movie 2-in-1 Converting Mask $29.97
Hang Up and Hangout: A collection of toys promoting quality time together allowing friends and families to create memorable moments
- Gabby’s Dollhouse, Gabby Cat Friend Ship Cruise Ship Toy Vehicle Playset $59.00
- Make It Mini Lifestyle Series 1 Mini Collectibles $9.97
- Bratz Original Fashion Doll $26.94
- Bitzee Interactive Digital Pet and Case $29.97
- Little Live Pets My Puppy’s Home Interactive Puppy and Kennel $59.00
- Beast Lab Single Dino Beast $69.00 – Walmart Exclusive
- Magic Mixies Genie Lamp $64.00
- Ozark Trail 24 in. Youth Glide Aluminum Mountain Bicycle, 8 Speeds, Front Suspension, Black $198.00 – Walmart Exclusive
- Best Choice Products 6V Kids Ride-On Truck with Parent Remote Control – Black $109.99
- Hot Wheels City Ultimate Garage Playset with 2 Die-Cast Cars, Toy Storage for 50+ Cars $129.00
90s Nostalgia: Retro-inspired toys that are resurging in popularity and toys inspired by iconic trends and pop culture of the 90s
- Nerf Elite 2.0 Double Punch Motorized Blaster $34.88
- Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Mix & Learn DJ Table $44.97
- Razor Black Label E90 Electric Scooter $118.00 – Walmart Exclusive
- Barbie Dreamhouse, 75+ Pieces, Pool Party Doll House with 3 Story Slide $179.00
- Furby Interactive Toy $69.00
S.T.E.A.M.: Toys that encourage critical thinking and creativity
- Cookeez Makery Cinnamon Treatz Pink Oven, Scented, Interactive Plush $34.97
- Melissa & Doug Super Smile Dentist Kit $34.97
- Contixo 7 Inch Kids Learning Tablet V8-2 Android 8.1 Bluetooth WiFi Camera for Children $56.95
- VTech Drill and Learn Workbench $59.00 – Walmart Exclusive
- CoComelon Choo Choo Train 6V Ride-On Toddler Toy $99.00 – Walmart Exclusive
- Little Tikes Story Dream Machine $49.00
- Sesame Street Elmo Slide Plush $49.97
- LEGO Icons Wildflower Bouquet $60.00
*Prices may vary online, in-stores and in-app.
More Ways to Shop Walmart’s 2023 Top Toys List
Walmart is here to help customers check off wishlist-approved finds in one, easy trip. With over 1,000 brand new toys and more than 500 Walmart-exclusives, holiday inspiration for all is just one convenient step or click away at your local Walmart store, on Walmart.com or on the Walmart app.
And this year, it’s even easier to shop Walmart’s wide assortment of toys, including the top toys, with a variety of fast and convenient pickup and delivery options, including curbside pickup, same-day delivery in 90 minutes or less, and two-day shipping.