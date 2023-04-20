VIDEO: Gov. Lee Calls on General Assembly to Pass ‘Order of Protection’ Bill to Strengthen Safety



Tennessee Governor Bill Lee called on the Tennessee General Assembly on April 19, 2023 to pass legislation for a new ‘Order of Protection’ law before the end of the legislative session to strengthen the safety and preserve the constitutional rights of law-abiding citizens.

This bill, which was drafted with input from legislative leadership, the Governor’s office and relevant departments, will improve Tennessee’s existing ‘Order of Protection’ framework.

By guaranteeing due process and enhancing access to mental health support, this proposal is the best way to help individuals who intend to harm themselves or others, protect constitutional rights and keep our communities safe.

Following the tragic Covenant shooting, the Governor asked the legislature to bring forward proposals to ensure dangerous individuals who are a threat to themselves or others do not have access to weapons, while requiring due process and a high burden of proof to preserve the Second Amendment.

