Nashville Soccer Club Receives International Roster Spot from FC Cincinnati

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (April 19, 2023) – Nashville Soccer Club announced today it has received an international roster spot from FC Cincinnati in exchange for $175,000 in 2023 General Allocation Money (GAM).

Transaction: Nashville SC receives an international spot from FC Cincinnati in exchange for $175,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM)

FC Cincinnati is an American professional soccer club based in Cincinnati. The club competes in Major League Soccer (MLS), the top tier of American soccer. FC Cincinnati plays its home games at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati’s West End neighborhood.

The club was founded in 2015 and began play in the United Soccer League (USL) in 2016. In their inaugural season, FC Cincinnati set a new USL attendance record, averaging over 20,000 fans per game. The club won the USL Cup in 2018, defeating Phoenix Rising FC in the final.

Source: Nashville SC

MORE SPORTS NEWS