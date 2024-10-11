United Way of Highway 55 Joins United Way of South Central Tennessee

United Way of Highway 55 is joining the United Way of South Central Tennessee. United Way of Highway 55, along with United Way of Bedford County and United Way of Rutherford and Cannon Counties, are now one entity – the United Way of South Central Tennessee (UWSCTN). This strategic partnership will enhance resources, expand reach, and strengthen the ability to serve those in need across the region. This decision was made to increase the regional impact, while maintaining a local presence in the community.

United Way of Highway 55 Board Chair, Michele Simmons, shares, “This partnership will allow us to have access to more internal resources, as well as increased opportunities to apply for state and federal funding that might not have been tapped into before. We are honored to be a part of United Way of South Central Tennessee and to continue the legacy of impact in our local area on an even larger scale.”

United Way of Highway 55 was founded locally in 2000 to support education, financial stability, health, and basic essentials for thousands of individuals in Coffee, Moore, and Warren counties.

In 2023, UWSCTN expanded its services to include Bedford and Lincoln counties through a merger with United Way of Bedford County. The organization remains committed to supporting and building thriving communities for everyone, regardless of their zip code.

“We are thrilled to share the partnership between the United Way of South Central Tennessee and the Highway 55 United Way. With a larger regional footprint, our potential for resource development and outreach will benefit even more individuals and families that need assistance from our United Way,” comments UWSCTN Board Chair, Casey Rainey.

The organizations’ shared vision is to improve lives and strengthen communities through impactful initiatives in education, financial stability, and health. Together, UWSCTN will better equipped to address the evolving needs of the community and create lasting change.

