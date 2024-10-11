Haunted Happenings In and Near Rutherford County

Rutherford County has, and is close to, some of the best hauntings and hayrides that can be found in Middle Tennessee. There is something for everyone, from making s’mores to shooting zombies with paintballs, from tales of horror to houses of horror. And of course lots of treats! Here is a listing of some of what the county has to offer.
1History After Dark at Sam Davis Home
October 25 – 26, 2024
1399 Sam Davis Road
Smyrna, Tennessee
(615) 459-2341
https://www.samdavishome.org/after-hours-tours
Time: 7:00 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.
Cost: $25
Ever wondered what goes on inside one of the most historic homes in Middle Tennessee once the sun sets and darkness falls? This October the Sam Davis Home will allow guests to walk the dimly lit halls as staff tell stories of the home’s tragic and haunting past. Trek to the Davis family cemetery by lantern light, then sit around a bonfire to roast marshmallows. This tour is not appropriate for children under 18. Space is limited. Tickets must be purchased in advance here.
2Ghost Tour at Sam Davis Home
October 11 and 12 and 18 and 19, 2024
1399 Sam Davis Road
Smyrna, Tennessee
(615) 459-2341
Time: 6:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m.
Cost: $10 to $15
This is the most popular event of the year! Bring the whole family for some spooky fun. The creepy tour begins with a hayride, followed by entrance into the historic house after dark. Hear about some of the eerie encounters that have taken place over the years in and around the property. To make it even more terrifying, the house is set for a funeral to explore Victorian mourning customs and traditions. Last tour begins at 9:00 p.m. Regular Admission Rates. NO RESERVATIONS NEEDED. TICKETS ARE ONLY SOLD AT THE DOOR. **Cash & Credit Cards accepted.
3Deadland Scream Park
Friday and Saturday, now through November 2, and Halloween Night 2024
7040 Murfreesboro Road
Lebanon, Tennessee
https://www.deadlandwoods.com/
Time: 7:00 p.m. until Midnight, Halloween 7:00 until 10:30 p.m.
Cost: $15 to $60
Dead Land Scream Park is a one-of-a-kind experience with three terrifying attractions open Fridays and Saturday nights running through November 2. Each of their outdoor attractions features a terrifying walk along a trail into the dark woods. Along with their attractions, they have concessions, a bonfire, and a family-friendly atmosphere that sets the mood for Halloween fun. They have grown to become one of Middle Tennessee’s most popular haunts. Check out all of the chills that they have to offer and be prepared to be scared out of your mind!
4Raven’s Hollow
October 11 and 12, 18 and 19, 25 and 26, and 28 through 30, 2024
563 East Main Street
Mount Juliet, Tennessee
(615) 943-7756
http://www.ravenshollownashville.com/
Time: 7:00 p.m. until 9:30 p.m.
Cost: $8 -$18
This year Raven’s Hollow at Circle P Ranch notes that it will be bigger and better than before with new spectacles, more tableaus and wilder effects to get visitor’s blood pumping.
Raven’s Hollow doesn’t have jump scares or actors in creepy costumes wandering the grounds, instead they have plenty of eerie scenes and animatronics that will not terrify the little ones. A complimentary hayride (AKA hay hearse) will take guests to their end…or beginning of the trail, that is. Beginning with a wake, the event will soon be visited by the dead, the undead, and everything in-between. There will also be a pumpkin patch and corn maze. Costumes are allowed as long as they do not inhibit walking on the quarter mile trail.
5Halloween in the Park
October 26, 2024
Sharp Springs Natural Area
1000 Espey Drive
Smyrna, Tennessee
https://visitrutherfordtn.com/events/halloween-in-the-park-2/
Time: 3:00 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.
Cost: FREE
Head to Smyrna for a spooktacular time at Halloween in the Park, presented by Smyrna Parks and Recreation. This family-friendly event offers an evening full of fun and frights for all ages. Enjoy exciting classic games like a three-legged race, bounce around in inflatables, visit nearly 80 booths that will be given out candy, and grab delicious bites from food vendors. Don’t miss the popular costume contests and the thrilling haunted hayride for just $5 per person.
All ages are welcome! Grab a costume and bring the family for an evening of festive Halloween fun in the great outdoors!
6Trick or Treat on Murfreesboro’s Historic Square
October 31, 2024
Rutherford County Courthouse Museum
Murfreesboro, Tennessee
Time: 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.
Cost: FREE
Parents, bring your children to walk around the public square and trick or treat with locally-owned small businesses.
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!