Haunted Happenings In and Near Rutherford County

4 Raven’s Hollow

October 11 and 12, 18 and 19, 25 and 26, and 28 through 30, 2024

563 East Main Street

Mount Juliet, Tennessee

(615) 943-7756

http://www.ravenshollownashville.com/

Time: 7:00 p.m. until 9:30 p.m.

Cost: $8 -$18

This year Raven’s Hollow at Circle P Ranch notes that it will be bigger and better than before with new spectacles, more tableaus and wilder effects to get visitor’s blood pumping.

Raven’s Hollow doesn’t have jump scares or actors in creepy costumes wandering the grounds, instead they have plenty of eerie scenes and animatronics that will not terrify the little ones. A complimentary hayride (AKA hay hearse) will take guests to their end…or beginning of the trail, that is. Beginning with a wake, the event will soon be visited by the dead, the undead, and everything in-between. There will also be a pumpkin patch and corn maze. Costumes are allowed as long as they do not inhibit walking on the quarter mile trail.