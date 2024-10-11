The Journey Home To Break Ground On Community Resource Center

The Journey Home is thrilled to announce the upcoming groundbreaking ceremony for its new 20,000-square-foot facility. This state-of-the-art facility will provide comprehensive services to address the needs of homeless individuals and families in the community.

Groundbreaking Ceremony Details:

• Date: Monday, October 14, 2024

• Time: 4:00 PM

• Location: 1207 Old Salem Road, Murfreesboro, TN 37129

• Parking: Experience Community Church (521 Old Salem Road, Murfreesboro, TN 37129). Attendees should arrive by 3:30 PM for a shuttle to the public event.

The Journey Home Community Resource Center will offer:

• Expanded Stabilization Services: These include coaching, housing coordination, family interim housing, and health and mental health care.

• 10 New Interim Family Housing Units: Filling a vital need in Rutherford County, where short term housing options for families are limited.

• Expanded Wellness Clinic: Offering healthcare and mental health services with increased hours and dedicated space for full-time staff.

• Job Training & Placement: Helping individuals develop skills and secure employment opportunities.

• New Service Space: Providing dedicated areas for employment assistance, group meetings, and educational programs.

• Consolidated Support Services: Allowing clients to access multiple resources conveniently in one location.

