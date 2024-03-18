United Communications Officially Opens Rutherford County Operations Center

As a leading telecommunications provider in Middle Tennessee, United Communications is investing in multiple counties to rapidly expand fiber internet service to unserved and under-served consumers in the region. With miles of new fiber optics planned, United strives to bridge the digital communications gap for residents and businesses across Middle Tennessee.

Rutherford County continues to be a focus area for United Communications. With another $85 million planned as part of the investment in Murfreesboro and the surrounding county, United will expand its enterprise-ready fiber internet service to an additional 77,000 Middle Tennessee Electric members. As part of this initiative, the doors to the brand-new United Communications Rutherford County Operations Center opened on February 5, 2024.

Learn more about this new communications center and how it will bring service closer to United customers in Rutherford County.

Now Open: Rutherford County Operations Center

With rapid expansion in Rutherford County and Wilson County, it was essential for United Communications to establish a local hub to better serve its customers in these areas. The Rutherford Operations Center (or “ROC”) will ensure that the same high standard of customer service extends throughout the United service area. Establishing the communications center also invests in the economic future of Murfreesboro. The new operations center will be home to 60 local employees when fully staffed, with additional field employees dedicated to Rutherford County.

The ROC will function as part of a series of infrastructure projects planned over the next few years, establishing an additional 1,400 route miles of new fiber-optic lines capable of delivering multi-gig fiber internet service to residential and commercial connections. The expansion ensures residential customers have the internet they need to function in today’s digital world and offers local businesses enterprise-ready fiber internet. United Communications is also known for its industry-leading customer service by local representatives for both consumers and businesses.

An Official Welcome to the ROC on March 19

To celebrate the opening of this new service center, United Communications plans a ribbon cutting with its parent company, Middle Tennessee Electric, and with the Rutherford County Chamber of Commerce on March 19th at 11 am. Join us in welcoming the ROC to the neighborhood! The office is located at 1010 Haley Road in Murfreesboro.

Service Areas

United operates more than 3,700 route miles of fiber covering portions of Bedford, Davidson, Franklin, Marshall, Maury, Rutherford, Williamson, and Wilson counties. United Communications is a service of Middle Tennessee Electric Membership Corporation.

Many areas across Middle Tennessee are serviceable today, under construction, or slated for expansion. Search your address availability to find out if United’s service is available to you today, or when United will be coming to your address.

More About United Communications

United Communications is bridging the gap between communities by constructing thousands of miles of fiber-optic cable lines and rapidly expanding fiber internet connections.

With strategic local partnerships, this leading telecommunications company is providing world-class technological solutions to Middle Tennessee through projects like Project UNITE.

United has been nationally and regionally recognized, including as a 2023 Top 100 Fiber-To-The-Home Leader, a 2023 BBB Torch Award, one of the 2023 Best Places To Work by the Nashville Business Journal, a Smart Rural Community Provider℠, “Fastest Internet Service Provider” by BroadbandNow, and a 2021 Broadband Communities Cornerstone Award.

Learn more about United Communications and get started with your multi-gig fiber connection today!

