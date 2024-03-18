Titans Agree to Terms With QB Mason Rudolph

NASHVILLE – March 15, 2024 – Mason Rudolph has landed in Music City.

On Friday, the Titans officially agreed to terms with the former Steelers quarterback, giving the team an experienced back-up behind starter Will Levis.

Malik Willis, a third-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, also remains on the roster.

Rudolph brings more experience behind Levis, who will be headed into his second NFL season in 2024.

In six seasons at Pittsburgh, Rudolph played in 21 games, with 13 starts, from 2018-2023.

The 6-foot-5, 235-pounder has completed 291-of-458 passes for 3,085 yards in those contests, with 19 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He’s posted a career rating of 86.9 in his career.

Rudolph started three games for the Steelers in 2023, and threw for 719 yards with three touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Rudolph was a third-round pick of Steelers in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Oklahoma State.

Source: TennesseeTitans.com

