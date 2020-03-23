Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office

Two men were charged after they allegedly broke into vehicles this month in two different parts of Rutherford County, a sheriff’s detective said.

George Adam Parker, 26, of Almaville Road in Smyrna was charged with one count of auto burglary and three counts of attempted burglary.

Steven Lokey, 29, of Manchester was charged with one count of auto burglary and four counts of attempted burglary.

Patrol deputies responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle and people March 13 in the Farmington subdivision near Lascassas.

Detective Brian Gonzales said patrol deputies impounded the suspicious vehicle. Later, they located Parker and Lokey.

Gonzales and Detective Kyle Norrod obtained a warrant to search the truck and recovered property stolen from vehicles owned by Farmington subdivision residents.

“We recovered a couple of computers, a Louis Vuitton wallet and children’s clothes,” Gonzales.

The vehicles were unlocked. Residents are reminded to lock vehicles to prevent burglaries.

Detectives linked one of the suspects to an unrelated vehicle burglary March 4 in the Southridge subdivision near Veterans Parkway.

Parker was released on $12,500 bond. A hearing is set April 29 in General Sessions Court.

Lokey is being held on $22,000 bond at Rutherford County Adult Detention Center. A hearing is set April 2 in General Sessions Court.

