Brian D. Hercules, Town Manager, invites the citizens of Smyrna to attend an open house to preview the town’s Comprehensive Plan Update. The open house will be held Thursday, January 23, 2020, 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., at the Smyrna Event Center, 100 Sam Ridley Parkway. This open house is informal and residents will have the ability to come and go as their schedules allow.

“Smyrna is a vibrant and rapidly growing community,” explained Hercules. “The input of our citizens is a vital part of developing a vision for our community’s future.”

The Comprehensive Plan is a tool that allows the Town of Smyrna to be proactive rather than reactive when dealing with growth. The plan is designed to articulate and implement a vision of how the town will grow in ways to sustain its stakeholders’ values. This process began in late 2017 with an initial public meeting, the forming of a steering committee, and the leadership of the Planning Commission. This open house is a culmination of the planning process.

“We value our citizens’ input and will be available to share the Comprehensive Plan Update, as well as answer questions,” noted Kevin Rigsby, Planning Director for the Town of Smyrna. “Our community will be affected by the policies in this plan and we want to be accessible to our stakeholders to gain their perspective.”